Broos looks beyond his time as he brings in new and young for Bafana
‘For a young player, joining the national team is a special experience’: coach casts his net wide for friendlies
06 June 2025 - 04:30
Hugo Broos is already looking beyond his tenure as Bafana Bafana coach by giving more new and young players the opportunity to experience what it takes to play for the national team...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.