Sport

Sundowns in Trump’s US as flagbearers and mythbusters at weird time in history

‘The biggest mistake we make is to consider sport as sport. It is a war that is fought without weapons’

11 June 2025 - 04:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

It has to be noted that it is a stranger time for Mamelodi Sundowns to have travelled to America for a Fifa Club World Cup than what might have been expected when their participation was confirmed last year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Markram and Rickelton top the order, priority and pressure in WTC final Sport
  2. ‘As long as my body allows’: Gerda has ‘hunger inside’ for more Comrades glory Sport
  3. Bulls know it is a mammoth task against Nienaber’s Leinster in final: White Sport
  4. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Champions League final defeat has left Sundowns at a ... Sport
  5. Emotional Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court skirmish Sport

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting