Sundowns in Trump’s US as flagbearers and mythbusters at weird time in history
‘The biggest mistake we make is to consider sport as sport. It is a war that is fought without weapons’
11 June 2025 - 04:30
It has to be noted that it is a stranger time for Mamelodi Sundowns to have travelled to America for a Fifa Club World Cup than what might have been expected when their participation was confirmed last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.