Six players who put themselves up for more caps from Broos’ young Bafana squad
National coach will leave a legacy of a whole new generation to succeed his senior side
12 June 2025 - 04:25
There were a lot of things that were not done to sustain the success that Bafana Bafana enjoyed almost 30 years ago when they surprised all by winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil at their first attempt at a final...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.