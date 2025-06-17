BSA boss Ntlanganiso moves to quell complaints about Eastern Cape meeting

“If we had been part of the gathering we would have raised these questions as they directly affect the lives of boxers, trainers and managers.”
Ntlanganiso said the concerns of the ECMBA “are valid” and further meetings are planned that will include that body.
“The provincial government convened the meeting to establish a clear process for this financial year regarding the R1.2m grant designated for six development tournaments and R300,000 for Women in Boxing.
“The focus of the meeting was that. However, a suggestion was made to hold a meeting with all stakeholders in the Eastern Cape to discuss a clear way forward as it was agreed that R1.2m is insufficient.
“A resolution was passed in that meeting to convene a stakeholder session in the Eastern Cape to develop a solid proposal for the government in future.
“We acknowledge the concerns of provincial trainers, managers and organisations. They are valid, but the meeting was primarily for promoters. It was agreed that an extended invitation should be sent.”
Boxing South Africa (BSA) COO Mandla Ntlanganiso has clarified that the recent strategic engagement session held by the Eastern Cape sport department (DSRAC) and the national association with the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association (ECBPA) in East London was initiated by the department.
Ntlanganiso was addressing concerns about the absence of the Eastern Cape Managers and Trainers Boxing Association (ECMBA) from the invitation list.
ECMBA secretary Thulani Mhlubulwana alleged the DSRAC and BSA are fostering division among licensees in the province.
The meeting reviewed the previous financial year's achievements and outlined future plans for boxing development in the province, including events for the Rise of Women in Boxing Series. The department announced its annual grant of R1.2m for the sector, with an additional R300,000 for the Women in Boxing Series.
“We appreciate the government's efforts in developing boxing in the province but we are dissatisfied with how BSA operates,” Mhlubulwana said.
Tsholofelo Lejaka appointed CEO at Boxing South Africa again
“Inviting only one association is creating division among us. We believe the grant is intended for more than just promoters. No boxers, trainers or managers were invited and we want to avoid any division between us and the promoters.
“We believe the government grant is not intended solely for promoters. Are the government and BSA aware of the needs of boxers, trainers, managers and ring officials?”
He noted this was the second time the ECMBA was excluded from a provincial boxing gathering.
“It began with the memorandum of understanding signed by promoters, the government and BSA, which stipulated a minimum pay of R1,000 per round for boxers. We were not included in that agreement.
“Their ongoing exclusion clearly indicates the department and BSA are facilitating the exploitation of fighters. Even during the gathering two weeks ago there was no discussion about how much boxers should be paid per round.”
Matiti wants fans to don school uniforms for boxing tournament in honour of Youth Day
Mhlubulwana reminded BSA that during the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association's legal actions against the regulator, the ECMBA was the only association that supported the national governing body.
He said the six promoters who met the government and BSA will be unable to fulfil the promise made by sport minister Gayton McKenzie to eliminate the exploitation of fighters.
“During the convention in East London in April, he [McKenzie] stated boxers must be paid R20,000 for a four-round fight. Each of the six promoters who met the government and BSA will receive R200,000 [per fight],” Mhlubulwana alleged.
“BSA will take its percentage from that amount, leaving the promoter with at least R150,000. Additionally, there must be a provincial title over 10 rounds funded by that money.
Boxing champ Cafu wants to give youngsters hope
