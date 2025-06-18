Ten young players who emerged in 2024-25 as future stars for SA football
Suddenly South Africa is brimful of emerging talent — here's who caught the eye
18 June 2025 - 04:30
Amajita’s victory in the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was more confirmation there is finally a good stream of young talent emerging in South African football after years of the well having dried up. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.