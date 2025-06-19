Business meetings in taverns: Gayton McKenzie vows probe into Athletics SA
‘The music is so loud in a tavern. How do we listen? How do we hear each other in a tavern?’
19 June 2025 - 04:30
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to launch an investigation into the finances of Athletics South Africa (ASA) after it emerged in parliament that president James Moloi used a company credit card at taverns, liquor stores and other retail outlets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.