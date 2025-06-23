Ellis confident Banyana can defend Wafcon title despite missing Kgatlana
‘If we can achieve back-to-back titles, the country will go wild,’ says coach ahead of her squad announcement
23 June 2025 - 04:30
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is not overly concerned about the absence of her key striker, Thembi Kgatlana, when she announces the squad on Monday that will defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco next month...
