Bok wait finally over for Lood de Jager after two-year injury nightmare
Lock ready to resume his international career against the BaaBaas after two years of injury setbacks
25 June 2025 - 04:30
If the objective is to hit the deck running, there is perhaps no bigger challenge than a match against the team renowned and revered for their unrestrained exploration of rugby's wide open spaces...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.