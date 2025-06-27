Sport

MARK KEOHANE | Showdown against the Barbarians is Jean-Luc du Preez’s for the taking

His international career has stalled since Rassie Erasmus took charge of the Springboks in 2018

27 June 2025 - 04:25 By Mark Keohane

Jean-Luc du Preez could be the biggest winner among the Springboks in Saturday’s international season opener against the Barbarians in Cape Town...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another masterstroke? A closer look at new Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou Sport
  2. Sundowns’ growth in international football clearly visible at Club World Cup Sport
  3. Business meetings in taverns: Gayton McKenzie vows probe into Athletics SA Sport
  4. Ellis confident Banyana can defend Wafcon title despite missing Kgatlana Sport
  5. Bok wait finally over for Lood de Jager after two-year injury nightmare Sport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'F1', 'Jungle Beat 2' and the last 'Squid Game' hit screens
James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet • FRANCE 24 English