Sport

Stunt double Fouché becomes Bok headline act against BaaBaas

‘As coach Rassie said, the moment you put on the Bok jersey you don’t think of yourself. You think about South Africa and your teammates’

30 June 2025 - 04:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Being typecast as Frans Malherbe's stunt double was the burden that came with the script of being the Stormers' back-up tighthead prop...

