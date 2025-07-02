‘We want youngsters to feel comfortable’: Proteas stand-in captain Maharaj
Fringe SA won comfortably by 328 runs, inflicting the largest margin of defeat by runs Zimbabwe have suffered in a Test
02 July 2025 - 04:30
The outcome of the first Test with Zimbabwe was to be expected, even in the absence of seven World Test Championship final starters from the Proteas team, but the fact that so many notable achievements came from players either new to the team or in new positions is seriously encouraging. ..
