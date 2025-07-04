Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Battle of the Vincents: one far from home, the other right at home, both extraordinary
Is he Italian or South African? Congolese or South African? The answer to both is yes and no, and no and yes
04 July 2025 - 04:30
Two Vincents, two nations and one shared triumph of will. Saturday at Loftus isn’t just about the Springboks playing Italy. It’s about rugby’s most beautiful contradiction and how the game can find its heroes through dogged belief and not always necessarily through an accepted pathway or formula...
