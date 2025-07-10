Andile Dlamini back between the posts could be huge for Ellis’ Banyana at Wafcon
Sundowns Ladies keeper has a chance to prove she’s the best in Africa as defending champions chase another title
10 July 2025 - 04:30
A beautiful noise bloomed in the tunnel at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda just less than an hour before the 5pm kickoff in Banyana Banyana’s Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) opener against Ghana on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.