Sport

MARK KEOHANE | Bellisimo! Willie le Roux’s big 100 should remind us what he’s made of

Coach Rassie Erasmus has created a 23 that is poised for victory, with Le Roux as a cherry on top

11 July 2025 - 04:25 By Mark Keohane

Nothing is bigger than the big 100 of Willie le Roux this Saturday. Applaud it. Celebrate it — and just say thank you to a player who has broken the mould among South African backs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Andile Dlamini back between the posts could be huge for Ellis’ Banyana at Wafcon Sport
  2. Political interference, sabotage forced Augousti family to sell Celtic, says ... Sport
  3. How retirement, golf and boxing got Kevin Anderson back playing at 37 Sport
  4. Wiaan’s choice: some records aren’t meant to be broken Sport
  5. Willie le Roux and a Test career of two halves Sport

Latest Videos

Flash Flood Destroys Nepal-China Friendship Bridge | 18 Missing in Rasuwagadi | ...
Brazil's Lula pledges retaliation to Trump tariffs | REUTERS