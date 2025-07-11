BSA attributes Ngxeke’s title defence failure to absence of challengers
Win over Gamboa earned South African boxer the IBF international title, pushing him to the verge of a world title shot
15 July 2025 - 04:25
Boxing South Africa has defended the failure of South African bantamweight champion Landile Ngxeke to defend his title since winning it more than a year ago, attributing it to the absence of challengers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.