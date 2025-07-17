Why Chauke thinks global pundits are wrong on Cafu’s chances of whamming Bam
Former world champ, who fought Cafu twice, says South African fighter has every chance of upset in Texas
17 July 2025 - 04:25
Former world champion Jackson Chauke says how Phumelela Cafu handles the issue of his self-belief will be the determining factor in his effort to dethrone Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez as the WBC and The Ring junior bantamweight world boxing champion...
