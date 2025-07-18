Sport

West Indies wreckage offers a more salient tale for Test cricket

The ICC started its AGM in Singapore on Thursday where it is understood a two-tier structure will be discussed

18 July 2025 - 04:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Two contrasting Test series took place parallel to one another, with the manner in which they unfolded providing a display of the format’s grandeur, and concerns for its future...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dr Kaizer Motaung confident of healing Chiefs before he passes mantle Sport
  2. Why Chauke thinks global pundits are wrong on Cafu’s chances of whamming Bam Sport
  3. BSA attributes Ngxeke’s title defence failure to absence of challengers Sport
  4. It’s Rama: everything is going to be OK Sport
  5. Andile Dlamini back between the posts could be huge for Ellis’ Banyana at Wafcon Sport

Latest Videos

BARACK OBAMA on What It Takes to Raise Boys and How Michelle Made Parenting ...
"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT