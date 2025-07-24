Beauty hard to find in Banyana’s beastly Wafcon crash
Desiree Ellis’ eyes were also wet with tears on the sideline and then she had to go and explain it all at the press conference
24 July 2025 - 04:30
The beautiful game? Not at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Tuesday, when South Africa’s dream of defending their 2022 women’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph was dashed. Indeed, Banyana Banyana’s 2-1 semifinal loss to Nigeria often veered towards the opposite: ugly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.