Bulls’ Currie Cup coach Nomlomo on why grand old tournament remains vital
‘When people say it has lost its spark or it doesn’t have meaning, I struggle a bit with that’
24 July 2025 - 04:30
At the start of every Currie Cup campaign, questions are always asked about the continued relevance of the competition. Blue Bulls coach Phiwe Nomlomo says in the era of a focus on global competitions, South Africa's premier domestic rugby tournament remains vital for development. ..
