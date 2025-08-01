Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Paarl Gim vs Paarl Boys’ High is doubtless the biggest rugby match in SA this weekend
Paarl Gim are the favourites, but the Paarl derby does not care for that
01 August 2025 - 04:30
There’s no rugby match bigger in South Africa this weekend. That’s not an opinion. That’s a reality. It’s not in the URC, not in the Currie Cup, and it’s not in some televised overseas clash of overpaid professionals going through the motions. It’s in Paarl. It’s Paarl Gimnasium versus Paarl Boys’ High. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.