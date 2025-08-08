‘I want to make my mark’: Chippa coach Badela seeks to emerge from Rulani’s shadow
New, young and exciting brains trust of 35-year-old coach and sporting director Mali could ignite the Chilli Boys
08 August 2025 - 04:30
He has lived under the shadow of Rulani Mokwena for the past few years but Sinethemba Badela is ready to forge his own path as Chippa United coach for the Betway Premiership campaign. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.