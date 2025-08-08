Sport

‘I want to make my mark’: Chippa coach Badela seeks to emerge from Rulani’s shadow

New, young and exciting brains trust of 35-year-old coach and sporting director Mali could ignite the Chilli Boys

08 August 2025 - 04:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

He has lived under the shadow of Rulani Mokwena for the past few years but Sinethemba Badela is ready to forge his own path as Chippa United coach for the Betway Premiership campaign. ..

