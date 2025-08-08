MARK KEOHANE | Here come the ... Wallabies: it’s not ‘gees’, it’s not the haka, but it’ll do
That Australian confidence is striking considering the Wallabies’ track record on South African soil, not to mention Ellis Park
08 August 2025 - 04:30
What is traditionally a one-horse race when the Wallabies play the Springboks up north is apparently still a one-horse race. Many Australians, including former World Cup-winning hooker Jeremy Paul, are favouring the Wallabies to win at Ellis Park. ..
