Sinethemba Badela looks to beat Dan Malesela’s 20-month stay at Chippa
Badela kicked off his league campaign with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend
13 August 2025 - 04:30
Ambitious new Chippa United head coach Sinethemba Badela aims to put an end to the club’s coach revolving door by ensuring a prolonged stay at the Betway Premiership side...
