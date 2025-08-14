STUART HESS | Proteas need to develop attacking ethos to ensure winning T20 approach
Brevis cannot be expected to keep showing up for the team the way he did on Tuesday
14 August 2025 - 04:30
The Proteas victory in Tuesday’s second T20 International against Australia was almost entirely the result of a majestic effort from Dewald Brevis, and while celebrating that performance is understandable, it shouldn’t mask problems the team still needs to resolve. ..
