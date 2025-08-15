Pressure mounts for rattled Ouaddou as Pirates take on Sundowns in sold-out MTN8 semifinal
Two successive defeats in the Betway Premiership — at home to Sekhukhune United and away to Marumo Gallants — have cast a shadow of doubt on Ouaddou's suitability to lead the Buccaneers
15 August 2025 - 04:30
If Abdeslam Ouaddou had underestimated how big a deal it is to coach Orlando Pirates, by the end of the Thursday's MTN8 first leg semifinal prematch press conference in Johannesburg, the 46-year-old had surely realised what a huge task he has on his hands. ..
