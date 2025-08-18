Bok prop Ox Nche calls for strong response after shock loss to Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener
Every game now is a must-win if the Boks hope to lift the Rugby Championship trophy, says Nche
18 August 2025 - 04:30
Still smarting from their shock defeat to a spirited Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday, Springbok prop Ox Nche admitted they may have to win all of their remaining matches to lift the Rugby Championship trophy...
