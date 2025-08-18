Ouaddou learns valuable lessons as draw provides relief ahead of Bucs’ second showdown against Sundowns
For Sundowns this draw further illustrates there’s still more work for Miguel Cardoso to do in a team that lacked the finishing touch
18 August 2025 - 04:30
If there's one thing Abdeslam Ouaddou has learnt about Orlando Pirates after their 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal, it should be that there was little to fix, if anything at all, after he succeeded Jose Riveiro as Bucs coach...
