SAZI HADEBE | ‘We know our mistakes,’ says Chiefs’ Ben Youssef ahead of clash with Richards Bay
The Chiefs assistant coach is pleased with how the club has started in the Betway Premiership this season
19 August 2025 - 04:30
Improving their defensive qualities was always going to be one of the main priorities for Kaizer Chiefs' technical team in the 2025-26 season after a campaign in which Amakhosi conceded 32 goals in 28 league matches to finish outside the top eight for the second consecutive time...
