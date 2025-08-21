LIAM DEL CARME | Shaken to the core, Boks must bounce back strongly and quickly
Their ranking at the conclusion of the end of year tour will determine how favourably the Boks will be drawn for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia
21 August 2025 - 04:30
Last weekend's shock defeat left the Springboks with more to mull than spilt line-outs, errant passes or a lack of authority at the breakdown...
