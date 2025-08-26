Sport

Former Proteas Women captain Dané van Niekerk comes out of retirement ahead of World Cup

Van Niekerk has been named as part of the squad at the extended national training camp in Durban

26 August 2025 - 04:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Former Proteas Women captain and all-rounder Dané van Niekerk has made a U-turn on international retirement and has been named as part of the squad at the extended national training camp in Durban until Monday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cardoso blames fatigue for Downs’ downfall against Pirates, dismisses ‘external ... Sport
  2. Kwagga Smith admits the Boks have win at Eden Park firmly in their cross hairs Sport
  3. Ronaldo gets Man United No.7 jersey again Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Pollard starts on Saturday — victory is guaranteed Sport
  5. Gcobani Bobo and wife’s doccie on Aseza Hele shines light on women’s sport Sport

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep104 | Foton Tunland, Range Rover Evoque, BMW X3, VW Golf 7 TSI, ...
LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah