Chiefs face an acid test against ‘wounded’ Sundowns at FNB Stadium
The real test of character for Amakhosi comes as they host champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night
27 August 2025 - 04:30
Kaizer Chiefs may have started the 2025-26 campaign on a good note by winning three Betway Premiership matches on the trot, but in all honesty in all three matches they were neither tested nor played their best football...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.