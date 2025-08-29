Rickelton battling for rhythm while Proteas pursue more aggression
Batting coach Ashwell Prince and Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad willing to show patience with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, who struggled Down Under
29 August 2025 - 04:30
At the start of 2025 Ryan Rickelton bestrode Newlands like a colossus. Both arms thrust in the air, bat in one hand, his helmet atop the handle, Rickelton soaked in the applause of a packed house and the nation at large. ..
