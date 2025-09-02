‘I like it like this,’ says Mngqithi with 2025-26 battle looking wide open after five games
Kaizer Chiefs’ flying form the talk of the early part of the season; Pirates, Sundowns and Sekhukhune flexing muscles too
02 September 2025 - 04:30
Nobody could have predicted the first quarter of the Betway Premiership would go the way it has, but unlikely joint log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United, who have only given away two points out of a possible 15, cannot have any complaints...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.