Broos optimistic with Bafana’s 2026 World Cup dream almost touchable
Just the cloud of three points that might be docked for the Teboho Mokoena bungle hangs over the quest
03 September 2025 - 04:30
The key to Bafana Bafana qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup is to treat all the remaining qualifiers against Lesotho, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Rwanda the same, Bafana coach Hugo Broos posits...
