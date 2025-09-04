Blast from the past: Caster Semenya's silver medal at world championships in Daegu upgraded to gold
Today in SA sport history: September 4
04 September 2025 - 04:20
1937 — Flanker Ebbo Bastard and winger Freddy Turner score tries as the Springboks bounce back to beat New Zealand 13-6 in the second Test and level the series at 1-1 with one Test to go. Kiwi centre Jack Sullivan scored two unconverted tries in the first half to give his team a 6-0 halftime lead at Lancaster Park in Christchurch. But South Africa were inspired after a halftime pep talk by captain Phil Nel, who told them they might as well pack their bags and go home if they lost. Fullback Gerry Brand converted both South Africa's tries and added a penalty. ..
