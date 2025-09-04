Sport

Blast from the past: Caster Semenya's silver medal at world championships in Daegu upgraded to gold

Today in SA sport history: September 4

04 September 2025 - 04:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1937 — Flanker Ebbo Bastard and winger Freddy Turner score tries as the Springboks bounce back to beat New Zealand 13-6 in the second Test and level the series at 1-1 with one Test to go. Kiwi centre Jack Sullivan scored two unconverted tries in the first half to give his team a 6-0 halftime lead at Lancaster Park in Christchurch. But South Africa were inspired after a halftime pep talk by captain Phil Nel, who told them they might as well pack their bags and go home if they lost. Fullback Gerry Brand converted both South Africa's tries and added a penalty. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Broos believes as Bafana’s 2026 World Cup dream almost touchable Sport
  2. Nabi happy with Chiefs’ progress as his ‘process’ begins to take shape Sport
  3. ‘I like it like this,’ says Mngqithi with 2025-26 battle looking wide open ... Sport
  4. Coaching Proteas Women ‘has been really good for me’, says Mashimbyi Sport
  5. Bafana coach Broos to unleash Mbokazi on Lesotho and Nigeria as Makgalwa misses ... Sport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...