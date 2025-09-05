Sport

For Broos, romantic return to Mexico with Bafana would be happiest ending

Bafana coach’s Belgium of 1986 still beloved in that country — much like he is now in SA

05 September 2025 - 04:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

Hugo Broos’s Belgium that reached the 1986 World Cup semifinals — dismantled there by a pint-sized, pugnacious, unstoppable football deity named Diego Maradona (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sport/soccer/2020-11-27-adios-diego-south-africa-loved-you-too/) — remains more fondly remembered in that country than their next semifinalists of 2018. ..

