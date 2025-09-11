Broos thrilled at depth he’s created for Bafana with Afcon, World Cup looming
New players enhanced reputations against Lesotho and Nigeria, and there is plenty more talent in the wings
11 September 2025 - 04:25
Despite the obvious positive of getting four out of the six points from their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, the other important box that was ticked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was increasing squad depth. ..
