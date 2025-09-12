Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Sky Stadium is no Eden Park, but a win for the Boks is still easier said than done
Despite history being so weighted against them, Boks can win this
12 September 2025 - 04:25
Unlike the Fortress that is Eden Park in Auckland, the Sky Stadium in Wellington has been kind to good visiting teams in the past few years. It gives the Boks hope that winning at the Sky Stadium is not a fantasy, but it can be a reality because it has been one before by many of these players...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.