Sport

‘Maybe I am still a plumber,’ says victorious Pirates coach Ouaddou in swipe at doubters

On Saturday in front of a packed and bouncing Mbombela Stadium, Ouaddou led Pirates to a fourth MTN8 success on the trot with a 3-0 extra-time victory over Stellenbosch FC

15 September 2025 - 04:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

It goes without saying that Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has served up a massive humble pie to a lot of people who doubted him.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Broos thrilled at depth he’s created for Bafana with Afcon, World Cup looming Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Sky Stadium is no Eden Park, but a win for the Boks is still ... Sport
  3. Akani Simbine says confidence is high and he has the times to prove it Sport
  4. Oswin Appollis was one when Bafana last qualified for a World Cup Sport
  5. Gcobani Bobo and wife’s doccie on Aseza Hele shines light on women’s sport Sport

Latest Videos

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives | REUTERS
Israeli strike hits residential building in Gaza City | REUTERS