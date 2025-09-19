Sport

Opportunities and concerns for SA football when MultiChoice-Canal+ deal takes hold

‘The part people are concerned with the most is what does Canal+ do with the developmental projects around sports?’

19 September 2025 - 04:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

The face of South African sports broadcasting, including local professional football, could change drastically and it is not clear yet whether for better or worse after the approval of the acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+ (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2025-07-23-canal-gets-conditional-approval-for-multichoice-takeover/)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. End of the Bok road for Willie le Roux? Too soon, says Jean de Villiers Sport
  2. ‘Maybe I am still a plumber,’ says victorious Pirates coach Ouaddou in swipe at ... Sport
  3. Broos thrilled at depth he’s created for Bafana with Afcon, World Cup looming Sport
  4. Bosch has new appreciation of what cricket means before World Cup Sport
  5. Rassie’s vindication: so many pluses for Boks to bring back from Wellington Sport

Latest Videos

Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support
Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...