Maswanganyi ‘putting himself on the line, all the time’: Riveiro after derby win
‘We’re blessed to have a player like him around and as much as sometimes he’s doing things that are not easy to understand, I do’
03 February 2025 - 04:30
Jose Riveiro hates singling out players for praise after a match but after Patrick Maswanganyi and Makhehlene Makhaula's terrific performances in Orlando Pirates’ 1-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs, the Pirates coach had no option but to change tack...
