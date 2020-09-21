World

All bets are off at the Casino Royale: Tom Hardy ‘is the next James Bond’

The actor is a firm favourite ahead of James Norton and Sam Heughan

21 September 2020 - 21:35 By The Daily Telegraph

Tom Hardy has been cast as the new James Bond, reports have suggested, forcing bookies to temporarily close the market on the next 007.

Rumours have long circulated over who would take over the role when Daniel Craig stepped aside...

