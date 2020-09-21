All bets are off at the Casino Royale: Tom Hardy ‘is the next James Bond’
The actor is a firm favourite ahead of James Norton and Sam Heughan
21 September 2020 - 21:35
Tom Hardy has been cast as the new James Bond, reports have suggested, forcing bookies to temporarily close the market on the next 007.
Rumours have long circulated over who would take over the role when Daniel Craig stepped aside...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.