America’s Rust Belt has the blues but it’s still red to the bone
Despite Covid, Trump support is still strong in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, which is in a critical swing state
21 September 2020 - 11:44
It is not hard to tell that Lynette Villano likes Donald Trump. Her mask, in brightest Republican red, bears the US president’s surname across the front in capital letters. A back window of her car has a 30cm-tall image of the president giving a thumbs-up stuck to it. Her smartphone carries another Trump photo with the words “my president”.
And then there is the brooch attached to the lapel of her top. A single word, TRUMP, sparkles above an American flag. That pin made Villano realise she was not alone during the 2016 election campaign in Luzerne County, a rural part of northeast Pennsylvania, a critical swing state...
