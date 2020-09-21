Man tests positive for Covid after 14-day isolation: is 2-week quarantine enough?

Could the incubation period for the coronavirus be longer than what we think?

A New Zealand man who tested negative for Covid-19 twice while in isolation has tested positive several days after his quarantine period ended, raising concerns that two weeks may not be long enough for incubation in some cases of the coronavirus.



The man returned to New Zealand from India on August 27 and completed his fortnight quarantine in Christchurch before flying home to Auckland...