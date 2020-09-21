World

Man tests positive for Covid after 14-day isolation: is 2-week quarantine enough?

Could the incubation period for the coronavirus be longer than what we think?

21 September 2020 - 21:35 By

A New Zealand man who tested negative for Covid-19 twice while in isolation has tested positive several days after his quarantine period ended, raising concerns that two weeks may not be long enough for incubation in some cases of the coronavirus.

The man returned to New Zealand from India on August 27 and completed his fortnight quarantine in Christchurch before flying home to Auckland...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Man tests positive for Covid after 14-day isolation: is 2-week quarantine ... World
  2. All bets are off at the Casino Royale: Tom Hardy ‘is the next James Bond’ World
  3. Rest in power: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice and a cult hero World
  4. My glamorous New York life has become a rotten apple World
  5. EYE ON THE WORLD World

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...

Related articles

  1. About 12 million South Africans could have contracted Covid-19, many not even ... South Africa
  2. Covid-19: Why a vaccine may offer better immunity than an infection Lifestyle
  3. We’re wasting time and money when we should be probing Covid immunity World
  4. WATCH | 'Will level 1 lead to a second wave?': Wits professor gives insight ... South Africa
X