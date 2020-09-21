My glamorous New York life has become a rotten apple

Anyone who can flee is doing so as, hit by riots, poverty and lawlessness, the city spirals out of control

When a British ex-pat friend packed up her midtown Manhattan apartment and decamped back to London last week, she outlined her reasons starkly on Facebook.



“A few weeks back a mentally ill man spat in my face,” she wrote. “I came home, washed and went out again, and a different man was masturbating on my street corner. There were heroin addicts shooting up on the corner of 39th and Lexington Avenue ... Whenever I needed to go out, I felt anxious. I got a pepper spray and started carrying it everywhere.”..