Rest in power: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice and a cult hero

A champion of progressive causes, she became a cultural phenomenon and heroine in her 80s

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has died at the age of 87, was the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court; she was a moderate who moved to the left as her country’s politics shifted rightward, her birdlike stature and quiet manner making her an unlikely cult hero.



Although vilified by detractors as anti-American, her campaigning work as a lawyer tackling discrimination and her progressive pronouncements on the court meant that she was long the darling of US liberals. But it was not until her 80s that she became a true cultural phenomenon; her face, instantly recognisable behind giant spectacles, plastered across birthday cards, beer cans and coffee mugs, tattooed on fans’ bodies and painted on fingernails...