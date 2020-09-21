The big Roe-back: Ginsburg’s successor likely to reopen abortion debate
One name on Trump’s list is a devout Roman Catholic driven by dogma, and the others aren’t much better
21 September 2020 - 11:40
One of the debates forever raging around the US Supreme Court is the legitimacy of Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 judgment that protects the right to have an abortion.
So it may alarm nervous liberals to learn that the favourite to be nominated by Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a staunchly conservative devout Roman Catholic with seven children...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.