The big Roe-back: Ginsburg’s successor likely to reopen abortion debate

One name on Trump’s list is a devout Roman Catholic driven by dogma, and the others aren’t much better

One of the debates forever raging around the US Supreme Court is the legitimacy of Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 judgment that protects the right to have an abortion.



So it may alarm nervous liberals to learn that the favourite to be nominated by Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a staunchly conservative devout Roman Catholic with seven children...