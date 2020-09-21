We’re wasting time and money when we should be probing Covid immunity
ANALYSIS | Forget lockdowns and costly PCR tests when it's better to focus on the extent of our immunity
21 September 2020 - 11:43
Not long after the outbreak in Wuhan, the number of deaths ceased to follow the exponential growth scare. It took the virus longer to find people to infect, which was unexpected since the virus should not have found it difficult to infect new hosts among a population of 9 million.
Non-exponential growth was the first clue that pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2 may be ubiquitous. The pandemic never behaved as if the virus was foreign to most people...
