Eye on the world

22 September 2020 - 19:14 By Reuters
President Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio.
MOON WAXES LYRICAL President Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio.
Image: Tom Brenner
Extinction Rebellion Fashion Action activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House during a protest in London.
CANCEL COUTURE Extinction Rebellion Fashion Action activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House during a protest in London.
Image: John Sibley
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark.
FOG IN THE ROAD Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark.
Image: Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
SLUMBER SLIDE A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Image: Yara Nardi
A gorilla holds her newly born twin babies at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
DOUBLE TROUBLE A gorilla holds her newly born twin babies at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image: Virunga National Park
The monument of Tezozomoc wears a mask that reads ‘For My Country’ in Mexico City.
PROTECTOR The monument of Tezozomoc wears a mask that reads ‘For My Country’ in Mexico City.
Image: Carlos Jasso

