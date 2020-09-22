Eye on the world
The day in pictures
22 September 2020 - 19:14 By Reuters
MOON WAXES LYRICAL President Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio.
Image: Tom Brenner
CANCEL COUTURE Extinction Rebellion Fashion Action activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House during a protest in London.
Image: John Sibley
FOG IN THE ROAD Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark.
Image: Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager
SLUMBER SLIDE A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Image: Yara Nardi
DOUBLE TROUBLE A gorilla holds her newly born twin babies at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image: Virunga National Park
PROTECTOR The monument of Tezozomoc wears a mask that reads ‘For My Country’ in Mexico City.
Image: Carlos Jasso