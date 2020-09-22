Meghan didn’t help me, says biographer. We’ll see about that, replies newspaper

Adding to her woes is that the court has overturned her bid to limit the time in which her messages can be retrieved

The Duchess of Sussex’s biographer has given evidence in her £3m (about R64m) UK high court privacy battle, as she was accused of using a letter to her estranged father as “part of a media strategy”.



Omid Scobie, a co-author of Finding Freedom, submitted a witness statement as part of the duchess’s legal case against The Mail on Sunday, insisting she did not authorise details in the book...